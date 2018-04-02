CMU Men's Soccer Shuts Out Lindenwood-Belleville

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University men's soccer goalkeeper German Schacht posted his first career shutout Friday night in a 2-0 win over Lindenwood University-Belleville at Davis Field. The Eagles (3-0-1) outshot the Lynx (0-4) 16-12 over the course of 90 minutes.

Guilherme Frota provided all of the offense Central Methodist would need on the night with a goal in the 15th minute. The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native blasted a free kick top shelf past a diving Nick Stason for his team-leading fifth goal of the season and third in the last two games.

"It was a great win," Frota said. "I'm happy I can help the team win any way I can."

Midfielder Thyago Catharino added an insurace goal for the home team in the 88th minute. He scored from 10 yards, recording his third goal of 2012.

Schacht made two saves. Stason came up with two saves in goal for the Lynx.

Central Methodist will travel to Missouri Baptist University on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.