CMU Men's Soccer shuts out William Woods

Fayette, MO - Central Methodist University only needed one goal to take the win over William Woods (Mo.) on Tuesday. Mykhael Bain, with an assist from Luis Costa, scored the winning goal in the first half of the game. This win puts CMU up to 5-2-1 for the season.

CMU was outshot 12-9; Goalkeeper Carlos Ribera made two saves and netminders Robert Buttvin and Evan Melone combined to make four saves.

On a winning streak, CMU's Men's Soccer team goes on to host Benedictine (Kan.) at Davis Field on Saturday. Heart of America Athletic Conference play opens with this game, starting at 2:30 p.m. CT.