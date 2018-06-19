CMU Men Tied for Second at Baker Invite, Women in Third

BALDWIN CITY, KS - Central Methodist's Ty Lieberman, coming off his first place finish at the Eagle Open, sits tied for second overall after the first day of the Baker Spring Invitational. The Eagles' men's golf team is also tied for second with Avila (Mo.), while Central Methodist's women's golf team is third.

Lieberman fired a three-over 75 on Monday, as the team shot a 315 (plus-27). Nathaniel Oliver is sixth overall with a five-over 77. Brad Howell is tied for eighth with a 79. Ryan Rost rounds out the top three Central Methodist players and is tied for 19th with an 84. Kyle Nolawski, playing as an independent, is tied for 16th with an 83.

Kayla Esquivel leads the Central Methodist women's golf team after day one. The squad carded a 399, and Esquivel resides in second place after shooting a 90 (plus-18). Jessi Norton is tied for 12th after carding a 99. Kelli Esquivel is 17th with a 103, while Ashley Spaulding is 20th with a 107.

The tournament concludes Tuesday.