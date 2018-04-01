CMU Names Ford as Head Football Coach

FAYETTE, MO -- Jody Ford, an assistant football coach at Central Methodist University for the past four years, has been appointed head coach effective immediately. Ford replaces Alan Dykens, who resigned this week.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon by Ken Oliver, vice president for institutional growth and student engagement.

Ford had been associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the Eagle football squad. A native of Frankford, Mo. he served as head coach at Mayville (N.D.) State University prior to joining the Central Methodist staff in 2008.

"Jody is a player's coach and a very community-oriented person," Oliver said. "I've known him for many years, and we are excited to have him step up as head coach."

Oliver emphasized that Ford's appointment will give him full control of the Eagle football program.

Over the past three seasons, the Eagles posted a 14-17 record, including a 5-5 mark last season. The 2009 squad was 6-5, CMU's first winning campaign in 18 years. The Eagles return 10 starters this season, which kicks off Sept. 1 at home against the NAIA's fifth-ranked Mid-America Nazarene University.

Ford is a graduate of the former Central Missouri State University (now University of Central Missouri), and received his master's degree from Northeastern (Okla.) State University. His coaching resume includes stops at Quincy (Ill.) University; Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.; Occidental College (Los Angeles, Calif.); Northeastern (Okla.) State; and Central Missouri State.