CMU Pitcher Takes Home Honor For Fifth Time This Season

COLUMBIA - Central Methodist University softball pitcher Aubrey Utley is taking home the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week award for the fifth time this season.

Utley holds the Central Methodist all-time record for wins, with 92, and strikeouts, with 552.

The award-winning pitcher led her team to their third-straight HAAC Championship Series title just last week. This season she has tossed for 24 complete games and 13 shutouts, the most for one season in school history.

Central Methodist is 41-6 after nine-straight wins. That is the best season record in school history.