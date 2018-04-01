CMU's Athletic Department Gets New Equipment

FAYETTE, MO. - The Central Methodist athletic training room received new equipment, which was revealed Monday.

Among the new items are six treatment tables, seven taping stations, two Richmar electro therapy units, one recumbent bicycle, one biofeedback unit and a Game Ready cold therapy unit.

"The new equipment allows us to provide the highest level of sports medicine care with the latest in treatment technology for our student-athletes as well as a learning environment that is second to none for our CAATE accredited athletic training education program," head athletic trainer Wade Welton said. "The ability to secure this equipment is just another example of the dedication by the university to our athletic and athletic training programs at CMU."

The new tables and taping stations include Eagle logo embroidering. The electro therapy units include ultrasound, electrical stimulation, laser and light therapy.