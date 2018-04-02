CMU's Black Recieves HAAC Honor Award

KANSAS CITY - Senior forward Elliott Black of Central Methodist was selected the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Monday's honor marks the first time the Saint Louis native has won the award.

Black turned in one of the best performances of his collegiate career on Saturday, leading the Eagles to an 83-73 victory over 17th-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.). He hit 9-of-14 shots and 9-of-10 free throws to tally 27 points, the second-highest total of his career, to go along with seven rebounds. The victory keeps Central Methodist in the hunt for a top four finish heading into the upcoming HAAC Tournament.

Black will represent the conference in the running for the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Week award, which will be announced no later than Tuesday afternoon.