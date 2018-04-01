CMU's Greiwe Voted NAIA National Baseball Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY - Drew Greiwe of Central Methodist has been tabbed NAIA National Baseball Pitcher of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday. Greiwe is the first Eagles' baseball player ever to win the national award.

Greiwe was selected based on his performances from April 1-7 and was chosen out of a pool of conference/independent/unaffiliated group winners.

Greiwe, allowed zero runs on zero hits while not surrendering a walk to record Central Methodist's first-ever prefect game in the Eagles' 7-0 win over Graceland on April 6. The

senior left-hander struck out nine over seven innings en route to his 12th career win, which ties him for ninth on the team's all-time wins list.

Greiwe (5-0), who improved his earned run average to a team leading 2.31 (minimum 20 innings pitched), threw 82 total pitches in the contest, including 17 first-pitch strikes.

On the season, Greiwe ranks 13th in the country in hits allowed per nine innings (5.54) and 19th in opponent batting average (0.183). He leads the Eagles with 39 innings pitched and is second with 39 strikeouts.

Central Methodist is 15-7 overall, its best start in school history. The Eagles are in first place overall in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with an 11-3 record.