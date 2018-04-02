CMU's Robinson Named HAAC Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist defensive end Trevor Robinson was selected the Heart of America Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Despite the Eagles coming up on the losing end of a 23-20 decision to Lindenwood-Belleville on Saturday, Robinson was a dominant presence on the Central Methodist defense. A senior from Visalia, California, Robinson recorded 11 total tackles (six solo), 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also forced one fumble and recovered one.

Robinson now has 23 career sacks, which is three shy of breaking Justin Wisdom's mark of 25 set from 2003-07. Robinson already owns the Central Methodist single-season mark for sacks with 11, which was set last season.

Robinson will represent the conference for the NAIA weekly awards, which will be announced later Monday afternoon.