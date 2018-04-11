CMU Says Lockdown Success, Cites Emergency Drills

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University officials praised the Fayette Police Department Friday for its work during an overnight campus lockdown.

Chief Jeff Oswald said the Fayette Police Department received an anonymous tip just after 11 p.m. Thursday saying there was a man with a gun near Lucky Street.

Oswald said within minutes officers closed the entrances to campus and searched for a person the caller described as a white man in a white hoodie sweatshirt. He said he lifted the lockdown just before 1 a.m. after officers did not find anyone who matched the description nearby.

"We were very impressed with law enforcement," CMU Executive Director of Marketing Communications Kent Propst said. "They were on campus four minutes after the 911 call being received."

Propst also praised the university's residential life staff for securing the residence halls.

Propst said the university plans to address some communication issues that arose during the incident, but the lockdown went smoothly.

He said the university conducts at least two drills each year for situations involving an active shooter. Propst said the university has a crisis committee that arranges emergency drills for instances like a gunman, tornado or earthquake.

The Fayette Police Department told KOMU 8 News it did not have any updates regarding the lockdown Friday night, but Chief Oswald would take questions Monday.