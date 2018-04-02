CMU Signs Two for Men's Soccer

FAYETTE, MO - Colby Blatz and Trey Van Houtan have signed to play for the Central Methodist men's soccer team for the 2013 season, coach Dan Schmidlin announced.

Blatz is a midfielder from Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City. "Colby is a tremendous pickup for our squad," Schmidlin said. "I look forward to coaching Colby for the next four years and watching him develop as a soccer player and person."

Van Houtan is a defender from Chillicothe High School in Chillicothe. "He is a great kid, very coachable and will develop a lot in our program," Schmidlin commented.

Central Methodist is coming off its best season in school history after posting a 12-6-1 mark in 2012.