CMU Softball Earns Sweep, Clinch HAAC Outright Title on Senior Day

FAYETTE, MO -- A Kayla Yount two-run bomb in the bottom of the ninth inning gave No. 23 Central Methodist a softball doubleheader sweep of Graceland on Senior Day at the Cox Softball Complex in Heart of America Athletic Conference action. The Eagles (35-12, 16-2 HAAC) also clinched the outright regular season championship for the second consecutive season after defeating the Yellowjackets (20-16, 11-5 HAAC) by scores of 5-0 and 5-3.

Sunday's doubleheader marked the final home regular season games for Yount, Kelsey Johnley and Rebecca Lipsey. Central Methodist will host Benedictine in a best-of-three series in the Quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Lipsey gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the third inning of game one on a double to right field. Later in the frame, Bri Boatwright hit a RBI single to left field to push the advantage to three runs.

A Shelby Pohlman groundout in the fifth turned into a RBI opportunity, making the score 4-0. An Erika Reinagel single to left field in the sixth plated the final run of the game.

Aubrey Utley earned the win in the circle in game one, tossing a complete game, three-hitter. She also struck out six.

Christina Bradley suffered the defeat. She pitched a complete game, allowing five runs, four earned, on 12 hits.

Back-to-back solo homeruns by Sydney Smith and Tiffany Craig highlighted a three-run, fourth inning in game two for Graceland, as the visitors jumped out to the early advantage.

The comeback by the Eagles began in the fifth inning. Johnley singled through the right side before recording her 59th career stolen base in a Central Methodist uniform, which is one shy of Jessica Henderson's mark of 60. Johnley later scored on a Yount single up the middle.

The Eagles tied the game in the sixth inning. Katelyn Moeller doubled to right center, scoring Kennedy Seifert on the play. Moeller later tied the contest on a single by Mary Kate Townley.

After two scoreless innings, Yount sent a belt-high, inside fastball over the left field fence to end the game.

Rebekah Munday picked up the victory in the circle in game two, throwing a complete game. She allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits.

Alyssa Greenstreet took the loss. She fired a complete game, surrendering five runs, three earned, on nine hits while throwing 180 pitches.