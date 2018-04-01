CMU Softball Eliminated by Williams Baptist

CLAREMORE, OK - Central Methodist ended its 2013 National Championship Opening Round run Tuesday with a 7-4 loss to No. 6-ranked Williams Baptist (Ark.) at the Diamond Sports Complex.

Central Methodist, the four-seed in the Rogers State Bracket, falls to 3-6 all-time in three appearances in the National Championship.

Kayla Jones gave the Lady Eagles a 1-0 advantage in the top of the third by leading off with a solo homerun to left. The Eagles answered in the bottom of the frame on a Jacqui Cappuccilli RBI single to center, scoring Michele Rupard.

Williams Baptist again grabbed a one-run advantage on a leadoff solo homerun, this time in the fourth by Callie Brooks. The solo shot started a four-run frame in which the Lady Eagles built a 5-1 edge.

In the bottom of the frame, the Eagles' Erika Reinagel reached base on an error, allowing Megan Robbins to score from second to trim the deficit to 5-2. Robbins cut the margin to one run in the fifth, blasting a two-run homer over the left field fence.

However, Central Methodist could get no closer. Two Eagles' errors in the seventh contributed to two additional Williams Baptist runs for the final margin.

Robbins, Michele Rupard, Shelby Pohlman and Bri Boatwright each had two hits for the Eagles, who pounded out 12. Robbins also scored two runs.

Pitcher Karisa Hendrix picked up the win with 3.2 innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Bri Ford dropped the decision in the circle, giving up five earned runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work.

Williams Baptist, the top seed in the bracket, advances to face two-seed and site host Rogers State in the championship round of bracket play Wednesday.