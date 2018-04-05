CMU Softball Falls to Mobile

MOBILE, AL -- No. 22 Mobile defeated No. 20 Central Methodist, 3-2, with a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning on the first day of the Gulf Coast Invitational.

The Lady Rams entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 2-0 with only two hits through six innings of action, when Korie Fontenot hit a one-out solo homer to get the offense going. A walk and error put two runners on, and then Brittany Dunson singled in the tying run with a hit to left. Shortly after, Hannah Beth Baker chopped the game-winning RBI infield single between home and first, with Johnna Barnes sliding home for the clincher.

Alli Hall got the win with three innings of one-hit shutout relief. She fanned two and walked two.

The Eagles' Bri Ford belted a solo homerun in the game. Kelsey Johnley had two RBI. Erika Reinagel went 3-for-4 at the plate. Bri Boatwright was 2-for-3.

The Eagles will conclude play on Saturday. Central Methodist will battle No. 9 Shorter on

Saturday at 3 p.m. followed by Thomas at 5 p.m.