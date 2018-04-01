CMU Softball Given No. 3 Seed in Pool F at NAIA Nationals

KANSAS CITY -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the pool play schedule for the 2012 NAIA Softball National Championship, held May 17 - 23 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Central Methodist (40-12) has been ranked as the No. 3-seed in Pool F.

The Eagles are paired with William Carey, Houston-Victoria and Indiana Wesleyan.

Central Methodist kicks off pool play on May 17 against No. 2-seed in Pool F Houston-Victoria at noon on Field 2. The Eagles will face the top seed in the pool William Carey at 12:30 p.m. on Field 3 on May 18. The Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Champion will conclude pool play on May 19 versus fourth-seed in the pool Indiana Wesleyan on Field 4 at 10 a.m. All start times are central.

The winner of Pool F will advance to an eight-team double elimination bracket to face the winner of Pool C on May 21 at 10 a.m. There are eight pools of four teams apiece, who will play three games from May 17 - 19. The winner of each pool will advance to an eight-team double-elimination bracket that will be played out May 21 - 23. The 32nd annual national champion will be awarded on May 23 from the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

Central Methodist will broadcast live video and live in-game statistics of all pool games and any double elimination games in which the Eagles participate until May 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles are making their first Championship Tournament appearance since 1981 and second overall. Central Methodist is 1-2 all-time in the Championship Tournament and enters the 2012 postseason hunt for the National Championship led by two All-America candidates, pitcher Aubrey Utley and first baseman Kayla Yount.

The event is hosted by the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission, in conjunction with the University of Mobile, for the second-straight year.

The tournament kicks-off between Brenau and Bethany at 9 a.m. CDT on May 17. Day 1 is also highlighted by defending national champion Oregon Tech facing Madonna at 5:30 p.m. No. 1-ranked Concordia tussles with first-timer Talladega at 2 p.m.