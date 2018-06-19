CMU Softball Splits Two at Peru State

PERU, NE -- Central Methodist split a Heart of America Athletic Conference softball doubleheader Sunday with Peru State. The Eagles (20-11, 5-1 HAAC) won the first game 3-2 but lost the second 6-5 to the Bobcats (19-13, 3-2 HAAC).

In game one, Central Methodist staked to a 3-0 lead after two innings. Shelby Pohlman led off the game with a walk and later scored on Bri Ford's RBI single.

The Eagles added two runs in the second inning. Erika Reinagel's RBI single scored Kerri Francis from second base to make the score 2-0. Reinagel later scored what proved to be the game-winning run off a Michele Rupard RBI single.

Peru State countered with two runs in the third inning, but Aubrey Utley threw four scoreless innings down the stretch to close the door on the Bobcats.

Utley (11-5) got the win in the circle for the visitors. She fired a complete game, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits while mowing down seven.

Danae Disney took the loss for Peru State. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits in two innings.

The Bobcats took a 5-0 lead in game two before Central Methodist mounted a comeback effort beginning in the top of the sixth inning. Rupard and Jacqulin Cappuccilli scored on an error to cut the deficit to 5-2. In the next at-bat, Bri Kirkland scored on Rebecca Lipsey's RBI single to left field. Kelsey Johnley scored the final run for the visitors on Peru State's second error of the inning.

The Bobcats added what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame. Kayla Yount homered for the Eagles in the seventh inning to cut the difference to one run. The visitors had the game-winning run aboard after Johnley and Lipsey reached base on a single and walk, respectively. However, a popup ended the threat and the game.

Devon Massengale earned the victory in the circle for Peru State, throwing five innings and giving up three runs, one earned, on four hits. Lauren Johnson earned a save, pitching one inning and surrendering one earned run on two hits.

Rebekah Munday (0-1) dropped the decision for the Eagles. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits in five and one-third innings.

Central Methodist will host Stephen's College for a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.