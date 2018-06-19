CMU Softball Splits Two Games at Faulkner

MONTGOMERY, AL - Faulkner's 11-game softball win streak came to an end in game one against No. 18 Central Methodist at Wynn Field as both teams split a doubleheader Thursday.

Central Methodist (6-9-1) defeated Faulkner (13-2) 1-0 in the first game but lost to the home team 5-3 in the second affair.

A wild throw to first in the top of the fifth ushered in the game's only run in the form of Bri Boatwright, dealing a 1-0 loss to Faulkner (12-2).

Natalie Walker (5-1) suffered her first loss of the season. The right-hander scattered four hits over seven innings and allowed one earned run.

Both teams traded runs in the nightcap before the sixth inning. The Green and Black got on the board in the top of the second inning on a RBI single up the middle by Erika Reinagel that scored Jacqulin Cappuccilli, but Abbie Pierce's solo homer to center in the bottom of the frame tied the game.

Cappuccilli went deep in the top of the fourth with a solo shot to give Central Methodist a 2-1 edge. Faulkner answered with a sacrifice fly courtesy of Avery Mott in the bottom of the inning once again knotted the game.

Faulkner's Tori Hollis and Central Methodist's Michele Rupard traded solo shots in the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth innings, respectively, before the home team took the lead for good in the sixth.

Faulkner took advantage of a Central Methodist throwing error on a pickoff attempt. The wild throw allowed Chelsea Jones to score the go-ahead run from third. Another wild throw on a pickoff attempt allowed Faulkner to score an insurance run, making the difference two runs.

Central Methodist refused to go quietly however, and managed to load the bases with just one out on the board in its final offensive threat. The Faulkner defense tightened up, and a force out at home followed by a strikeout put the game in the books.

Faulkner's Mattie Dotson held the circle for five and a third innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs. Chelsey Dunnaway (6-0) earned the win, allowing one hit in the remainder of the event.

Central Methodist travels to Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) for a doubleheader on Thursday, March 21. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.