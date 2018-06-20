CMU Softball Takes Win Streak to 12, Sweeps Culver-Stockton

CANTON, MO - Central Methodist ran its win streak to 12 games Monday after two wins over Culver-Stockton (Mo.) in Heart of America Athletic Conference softball action. The Eagles won the first game 7-0 before blanking the Wildcats again 9-0 in six innings.

The magic number for Central Methodist (27-10-1, 13-1 HAAC) to clinch its third straight HAAC regular-season championship is down to two with four games to play. Culver-Stockton (12-23, 5-13 HAAC) has lost six straight, the longest active streak in the conference.

Mary Kate Townley broke a scoreless tie in game one with a two-run single in the top of the fifth, scoring Kennedy Seifert and Shelby Pohlman. Lauren Geringer followed up in the frame with a RBI double to left field to make the score 3-0.

Two RBI hits by Bri Boatwright and Erika Reinagel in the sixth increased the advantage to five runs. Megan Robbins and Boatwright drove in the final two runs in the seventh on a single and fielder's choice, respectively, for the final margin.

Pohlman led all hitters in game one with a 3-for-4 effort and two runs scored. Reinagel, Geringer and Cappuccilli each had two hits. Townley and Boatwright had two RBI apiece.

Bri Ford (11-3) earned the win in the circle with a complete game. She tossed a five-hit shutout with three strikeouts.

Pitcher Sam Bolin (7-9) took the loss in game one, allowing five runs, three earned, on 11 hits in five and one-third innings.

Geringer's eighth homerun of the season, a two-run blast that bounced off the top of the center field fence straight up in the air before bouncing over, gave the Eagles a 2-0 edge in game two. The homerun ties Geringer with former players Kayla Yount and Christy Jones for second on the school's single-season list and leaves her two shy of breaking Jordyn Tolliver Central Methodist record of nine.

A Ford RBI double in the third plated Michele Rupard in the third inning, making the score 3-0. Robbins came through with RBI singles in the third and fifth innings to swell the Eagles' lead to 5-0.

Central Methodist tacked on four more runs in the sixth, all on RBI singles by Geringer, Cappuccilli, Ford and Johnica Hanke.

Ford was 3-for-4 at the plate in game two with two RBI and a run scored. Reinagel, Rupard, Geringer and Robbins each had two hits, as the Eagles pounded out 15. Geringer also posted three RBI and two runs scored. Rupard and Cappuccilli each had two runs scored.

With one run in game two, Reinagel sits two behind breaking Kelsey Johnley's all-time school record of 146.

Utley (14-4) went the distance in the circle for the triumph, pitching a three-hit shutout to go along with eight strikeouts. She has racked up 403 career strikeouts, passing McCall Kenney (2007-10) who totaled 394 for second on the school's all-time list.

Jenny Ward (3-6) dropped the decision, giving up nine earned runs on 13 hits in five and one-third inning with issuing three walks.

Central Methodist hosts Evangel (Mo.) for a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch from Cox Field is set for 3 p.m. CT.