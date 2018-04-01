CMU Softball to Host Benedictine in HAAC Tournament Quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY -- The first round pairings for the 2012 Heart of America Athletic Conference Softball Tournament have been set with the first pitches in the postseason coming this Friday, April 27.

Regular season champion Central Methodist (35-12) claimed the top seed in the tournament and will host No. 8-seeded Benedictine (13-30). The series will start on Friday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. with the second game immediately following. If the teams are tied after the doubleheader, they will play a deciding third game on Saturday, April 28 at a time to be determined.

The remainder of the pairings include No. 2 Evangel (31-11) hosting 7th-seeded Missouri Valley (15-20), 3rd-seeded Graceland (21-17) hosting #6-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene (18-15) and No. 4-seeded Baker (21-16) playing host to No. 5-seeded Peru State (29-23). The Graceland-MNU series will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday in Lamoni, Iowa while the Baker-Peru State series is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. in Baldwin City, Kansas. The start times for the Evangel-Missouri Valley series are still to be announced.

The winners of the four Best-of-Three series will advance to the Final Round site to be played May 4-5 and located at the Blue Valley Recreation Complex in Overland Park, Kansas.

The winner of the HAAC Tournament will receive an automatic berth to the 32nd Annual NAIA Softball National Championship, May 17-23 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Alabama.