CMU Sweeps HAAC Weekly Honors

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist teammates Kaitlyn Emig and Stephanie Atkinson were named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, on Monday.

In her first collegiate race, Emig turned in a solid showing at the Prairie Fire Invitational hosted by Knox (Ill.). A freshman from Fairview Heights, Ill., she returned to her home state and claimed second place in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.97.

The Central Methodist record books will need editing after the weekend as Atkinson made her mark on the all-time lists. A sophomore from Kansas City, she took first place in the pole vault and matched a school record by clearing 3.2m. The previous mark was set in 2003 by Liz Platt.

Emig and Atkinson will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Women's Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, which will be announced no later than Wednesday afternoon.

Central Methodist teammates Bryan Groeper and Dilan Simmons were also named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, on Monday.

The 2013 indoor track and field season started with a victory for Groeper at the Prairie Fire Invitational in Galesburg, Ill. A sophomore from Warrenton, Mo., he was first across the line in a field of 15 runners in the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.68.

Simmons got his season off to a strong start by claiming first place in two events at the Prairie Fire Invitational hosted by Knox (Ill.). A sophomore from Versailles, Mo., he recorded a throw of 14.79m in the shot put and 14.6m in the weight throw to take top spot in each event.

Groeper and Simmons will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, which will be announced no later than Wednesday afternoon.