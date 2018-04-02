CMU to Host Charity Basketball Game

FAYETTE, O. - Central Methodist University will host its first annual Faculty & Staff vs. Students Charity Basketball Game on Thursday, December 6. Tipoff inside Puckett Field House is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

To sign up, please contact Mark Stone at mstone@centralmethodist.edu as soon as possible because few spaces remain. Registration for players is $5 per person, or entrants can pay $9 and receive a special t-shirt. Admittance for spectators is $2 or four cans of food at the entrance door per person.

Five special contests with prizes will be held at different intervals. Before the game, a three-point shootout will be held between students and staff. After the first quarter, one person will have the chance to win $200 by making four baskets from different areas on the court. At halftime, a relay race will take place between five students and staff members. After the third quarter, another three-point shootout will begin, and each person will win $5 for each of his or her made baskets. After the charity game, a game of Knock Out will start, with the winner receiving a $50 gift card.

A raffle will also be held at the basketball game, and all proceeds will go to the Fayette Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry which serves income eligible and disabled residents of the Fayette, New Franklin, Armstrong and Boonsboro areas.