CMU Track and Field Athletes Receive Conference Honors

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist sprinter DeMarcus Jackson and pole vaulter Nick Homan have been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively.

Jackson hit a pair of provisional qualifying standards on Saturday at the CMU Invitational while winning two events. The senior from Dallas, Texas, won the 100m dash with a time of 10.74 seconds and was part of the victorious 4x100m relay team that finished in 41.85 seconds.

Homan booked his ticket to the NAIA Men's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships over the weekend at the CMU Invitational. The junior from Lake Sherwood, Mo., won the pole vault by clearing 4.8 meters to meet the "A" Qualifying Standard and break his own school record.