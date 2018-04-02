CMU Track Competes at Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, KS -- Central Methodist sophomore Lexi Wilt was the story of Friday's Jayhawk Classic for the Eagles, which sent their men's and women's track and field teams to compete in Kansas' Anschutz Pavilion.

The freshman from Shelbina, Mo., hit the National "A" Standard in the women's shot put, finishing 12th overall with a mark of 13.03 meters. Wilt's mark ranks 10th in the NAIA this season.

Reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Kate Fulton finished sixth in the high jump. She cleared a height of 1.62 meters in Friday's competition.

Amber Beaverson and Taylor Beaverson took 10th and 14th, respectively, in the 3,000 meter run. A. Beaverson posted a time of 11:04.11, while T. Beaverson recorded a finish of 11:05.65.

Kaitlyn Emig finished 23rd in the women's 60 meter hurdles. The freshman from Fairview Heights, Ill., recorded a time of 9.79 seconds.

On the men's side, Central Methodist senior distance runner Colby Lapresi posted a fifth place finish in the 3,000 meter run. The Geneva, N.Y., native posted an 8:58.48 on Friday evening.

Defending Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Kyle Jones took 21st in the high jump. He cleared 1.9 meters.

Sprinter Cody Ervin placed 22nd in the 60 meter hurdles. The New Smyrna Beach, Fla., product crossed the finish line in 8.8 seconds.

The Eagles' team of Bryan Lechner, Dakota Jones, Marcus Lavergne and Carey Nolan finished 12th in the 4x400 meter relay in a time of 3:30.25.

Central Methodist participates in the Jim Green Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 2.