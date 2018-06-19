CMU Track Wins Jim Green Invite

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, February 03 2013 Feb 3, 2013 Sunday, February 03, 2013 10:26:00 AM CST February 03, 2013 in Sports
Source: Nicholas Petrone - Press Release

JACKSONVILLE, IL -- The Central Methodist men's and women's track and field teams each won the Jim Green Invitational hosted by Illinois College on Saturday.

The men's squad took first after earning 121.5 points, narrowly holding off Lincoln (Ill.) by 1.5 points. The women's team won with a total of 121 points.

"We had a pretty good day with a lot of personal best performances from our athletes," Central Methodist coach Mark Nelson said.

On the men's side, the Eagles had two National "B" Standards in Colby Lapresi and D.J. Jackson. Lapresi won the 5,000 meter run in a time of 15:13.11. Jackson came in second in the 60 meter dash in 6.93 seconds.

The Eagles' Lapresi, Austin Jones and Brett Davis swept the top three spots in the 5,000 meter run. Jones was second in a time of 15:55.49, while Davis crossed the finish line in 16:04.32.

Central Methodist's Kyle Jones won the high jump with a new personal best of 1.97 meters.

Several Eagles posted personal bests in the weight throw. Dilan Simmons and Jordan Kukal placed third and fifth, respectively. Simmons recorded a toss of 15.57 meters. Kukal's toss went 14.91 meters.

On the women's side, reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Lexi Wilt improved her National "A" Standard in the shot put with a toss of 13.10 meters, taking first overall on Saturday. Kate Fulton tied her National "A" Standard height in the high jump after clearing 1.67 meters and placing second overall.

Central Methodist took four of the top five spots in the women's 5,000 meter run. Amber Beaverson won the event in 19:08.84. Elise Schreiber came in third with a time of 19:20.34. Emily Nealley posted a fourth-place finish in 19:31.38. Rounding out the top five was Taylor Beaverson, who crossed the finish line in 19:31.94.

The Eagles' Shelby Garrigus met the "B" Standard in the triple jump with a mark of 11.00 meters, good for second place on Saturday. Kaitlyn Loeffler posted her second-best time in the 3,000 meter race walk, taking first place in 16:54.14.

Central Methodist participates in the Knox College Open on Saturday, Feb. 9. The meet begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.

More News

Grid
List

Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
54 minutes ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:17:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Governor appointment
Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Governor appointment
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Democratic Party is suing to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri senators push back on border family separation
Missouri senators push back on border family separation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:58:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:54:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 4:22:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 90°
4pm 89°
5pm 87°
6pm 81°