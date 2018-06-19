CMU Track Wins Jim Green Invite

JACKSONVILLE, IL -- The Central Methodist men's and women's track and field teams each won the Jim Green Invitational hosted by Illinois College on Saturday.

The men's squad took first after earning 121.5 points, narrowly holding off Lincoln (Ill.) by 1.5 points. The women's team won with a total of 121 points.

"We had a pretty good day with a lot of personal best performances from our athletes," Central Methodist coach Mark Nelson said.

On the men's side, the Eagles had two National "B" Standards in Colby Lapresi and D.J. Jackson. Lapresi won the 5,000 meter run in a time of 15:13.11. Jackson came in second in the 60 meter dash in 6.93 seconds.

The Eagles' Lapresi, Austin Jones and Brett Davis swept the top three spots in the 5,000 meter run. Jones was second in a time of 15:55.49, while Davis crossed the finish line in 16:04.32.

Central Methodist's Kyle Jones won the high jump with a new personal best of 1.97 meters.

Several Eagles posted personal bests in the weight throw. Dilan Simmons and Jordan Kukal placed third and fifth, respectively. Simmons recorded a toss of 15.57 meters. Kukal's toss went 14.91 meters.



On the women's side, reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Lexi Wilt improved her National "A" Standard in the shot put with a toss of 13.10 meters, taking first overall on Saturday. Kate Fulton tied her National "A" Standard height in the high jump after clearing 1.67 meters and placing second overall.

Central Methodist took four of the top five spots in the women's 5,000 meter run. Amber Beaverson won the event in 19:08.84. Elise Schreiber came in third with a time of 19:20.34. Emily Nealley posted a fourth-place finish in 19:31.38. Rounding out the top five was Taylor Beaverson, who crossed the finish line in 19:31.94.

The Eagles' Shelby Garrigus met the "B" Standard in the triple jump with a mark of 11.00 meters, good for second place on Saturday. Kaitlyn Loeffler posted her second-best time in the 3,000 meter race walk, taking first place in 16:54.14.

Central Methodist participates in the Knox College Open on Saturday, Feb. 9. The meet begins at 11:30 a.m. CT.