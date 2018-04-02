CMU Volleyball Drops Match to Graceland

FAYETTE, MO - Central Methodist University dropped a Heart of America Athletic Conference volleyball match Tuesday night to Graceland University in three sets inside Puckett Field House. The Yellow Jackets (12-3, 5-1 HAAC) defeated the Eagles (4-13, 0-6 HAAC) by scores of 25-15, 26-24 and 25-18.

Central Methodist jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set. A Hannah Babcock service ace was followed by kills from Allie Slaton and Makenzie Shepard before the visitors rallied to tie the game at point 10 off a Moriah Jones kill. Central Methodist's Kylie Melkersman would tie the game at point 11 off a kill from Jennifer Garrett before the Yellow Jackets went on a 14-4 run to close the set.

The Eagles again started strong in the following game, staking claim to an 8-4 advantage after a service ace by the Eagles' Rebecca Edwards was followed by an attack error from Ashley Hausmann. Central Methodist held a three-point cushion, 19-16, off a kill by Taylor Russell before Graceland rallied to tie the match at point 23 off a kill by Jones. Dana Peters gave the Green and Black a 24-23 lead off a kill before the Yellowjackets scored three straight points to take the second game.

Graceland opened the third set on a 12-7 run. Trailing 23-13, Central Methodist outscored the Yellowjackets 5-1, including a service ace by Kristi Miller, to cut the deficit to six points, 24-18. However, a Kendra Martin kill would end the match, giving the visitors the win.

Allie Krabbenhoft had eight kills for Graceland. Erin Polte and Kelsi Martin dished out 14 assists apiece. Denise Atualevao had 16 digs.

Peters led the Eagles with nine kills, while Shepard added seven. Sarah Lewey posted a match-high 16 assists. Babcock had nine digs, and Edwards added eight.

Central Methodist will travel to Mid-America Christian University for a tri-match on Saturday. The Eagles will face Haskell Indian Nations University before squaring off with the Evangels. First serve is yet to be announced.