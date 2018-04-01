CMU Volleyball Signs Jennifer Long Brag

FAYETTE, MO - The Central Methodist volleyball team signed Jennifer Long Brag for the 2013 season, coach Allison Jones-Olson announced.

Brag, a 5'10 outside hitter, attended Cactus Shadows High School (Ariz.). A three-year starter, she was named to the 2012 Under Armour All-American Watch List. During her senior season, Brag was voted Cactus' Best All-Around Player, All-District and honorable mention All-State.

Brag plays club volleyball for team Aspire. She was the club's MVP from 2009-11.

A standout in the classroom, Brag was one of a handful of students nationwide to win the United States Army National Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. It recognizes a select number of high school students who have demonstrated excellence both in the classroom and in their respective sport.