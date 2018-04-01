CMU Volleyball Wins, Improves to 14-7

Fayette, MO - Central Methodist University's Volleyball team took all three games in their match against Haskell Indian Nations (Kan.) on Tuesday night. With this win, the Eagles improve to 14-7.

"We hit really aggressively," said head coach Allison Jones-Olson. "We came out, we placed the ball, and we moved it around."

During the first set, the eagles were trailing 20-19, but with a kill from Julia Weber and a dig from Haley Willis, CMU took the lead and kept it for a 25-21 finish.

The second set brought a 12-10 lead for the Indians, but a 10-3 run for the eagles made it another 25-21 set in favor of CMU.

The Indians took the lead again early in the third set. At 18-14, Katie Dozier had a kill that led to five points for the eagles. After a 3-0 run from the Indians, CMU battled for the 26-24 win.

Weber and Jordan Jackson led in kills, 11 and 15 respectively and Willis had a total of 16 digs. Christine Koepke and Melody Hanson each contributed assists, 22 and 19 respectively.

"We felt we connected well with our middle hitters tonight," Jones-Olson said, again emphasizing that her team's aggressive hitting was the primary factor in the win. "When we got them the ball, they hit really well."

Next, the eagles face Peru State (Neb.) for the second time this season at the Puckett Fieldhouse on Saturday. On Sept. 20, CMU defeated Peru State 3-2.