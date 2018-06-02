CMU Women Drop St. Mary

LEAVENWORTH, KS -- Britney Joseph's double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs, along with five assists sparked Central Methodist University to a 78-66 win against University of Saint Mary on Saturday afternoon in Ryan Sports Center.

The Eagles (6-0) got 15 points and eight rebounds from Jasmine Poteete on the final day of the Saint Mary Maui-Midwest Classic. Raylyn Nuss added 13 points. Sammie Gathercole had 11 points. Nakia Robinson came up with nine points and a game-high eight assists as the visitor's led 40-34 at halftime.

Adelyn Ezeh led the Spires (5-2) with 10 points and six steals. Tracie Weege had nine points.

Central Methodist hit 50.9-percent (27-of-53) from the floor and seven treys. The Green and Black also converted 70.8-percent (17-of-24) from the charity stripe, with 12 of those makes coming in the final 20 minutes.

Saint Mary made 40.4-percent (21-of-52) of its shots in 40 minutes, including nine shots from behind the arc. The home team converted 15-of-19 (78.9-percent) free throw attempts.

The Eagles outrebounded Saint Mary, 38-24.

Central Methodist hosts No. 23-ranked William Woods University on Tuesday, November 23. Tipoff from Puckett Field House is set for 7 p.m. CT.