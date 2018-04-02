CMU Women Move Up to No. 17

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist University is ranked No. 17 in the third regular season edition of the 2012-13 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

The Eagles received 135 points and led 11 teams that posted positive movements with an eight spot surge from No. 25. Central Methodist (15-1) has continued its winning ways since first joining the poll in the previous edition, extending their win streak to seven games with a pair of Heart of America Athletic Conference victories against Graceland (Iowa), 73-41, on Jan. 3 and Avila (Mo.), 69-53, on Jan. 5.

Tuesday's ranking marks the highest for the Green and Black since a No. 10 ranking in the NAIA Division II Poll on Feb. 22, 2000. Central Methodist also spent time at No. 17 on Dec. 7, 1999.

No. 11 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and No. 21 Benedictine (Kan.) are the other HAAC institutions to be represented in the Top 25. Central Methodist faces the Ravens on Saturday in Atchison, Kan., with first place in the HAAC standings on the line.

The Eagles are 2-0 against Top 25 competition this season, having defeated No. 16 William Woods on Nov. 20 and the 11th-ranked Pioneers on Dec. 8.

Ten of the 11 Division I women's basketball conferences and unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four squads from the Mid-South Conference: No. 7 Cumberland (Tenn.), No. 10 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 13 Shawnee State (Ohio) and No. 23 Georgetown (Ky.)

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and unaffiliated group. The fourth regular-season Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll will be announced on Jan. 15.

Central Methodist hosts archrival Missouri Valley College for Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night on Thursday, Jan. 10. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.