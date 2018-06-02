CMU Women Place 25th in National Cross Country Championship

VANCOUVER, WA -- Central Methodist University placed 25th at the 2012 NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships held Saturday at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

The Eagles were paced by Emily Nealley, who finished 104th overall in the meet. The Gravois, Mo., native crossed the finish line in 19:54 in her first appearance in the national championship. Taylor Beaverson finished second on the team with a time of 20:08 in her final collegiate race. Elise Schreiber finished the race 10 seconds after Beaverson, good for third on the team.

Tabatha Dickey was fourth on the team in her final race for the Green and Black, crossing the finish line in 20:30. Hailey Breusch, Amber Beaverson and Adriana Romero rounded out the field for Central Methodist. Breusch posted a time of 20:38. Beaverson ran the 5K in 20:42 in her final race as an Eagle. Romero recorded a time of 20:51.

British Columbia won the National Championship, and College of Idaho's Hillary Holt was the national titlist.

It was the fourth-consecutive year that the NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships were held at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. It was hosted by the Cascade Collegiate Conference and Concordia University-Portland.