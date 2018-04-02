CMU Women's Basketball Adds 11 New Players

FAYETTE, Mo.- The Central Methodist women's basketball team will look quite different next season.

Coach James Arnold announced on Wednesday that 11 players have been added to the program for 2014-15.

The incoming players include eight guards, two forwards and a center.

The eight guards are Sam Domalewski, Brooke Jacobson, Emily Richardson, Caroline Combs, Kaylee Smith, MaKayla Adrian, Bethany Freel and Elizabeth Novak.

Mary Rose Gonzalez and Saige Stefanski will be playing at forward, and Ashley Schwartze will be rounding out the list at center.

The team went 22-9 this past year, as its season ended with a loss to MidAmerica Nazarene University in the HAAC tournament semi-finals.