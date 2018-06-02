CMU Women's Soccer Falls to MidAmerica Nazarene

FAYETTE, MO - Central Methodist University suffered its first home loss of the season after dropping a 3-2 Heart of America Athletic Conference women's soccer decision to MidAmerica Nazarene University at Davis Field. The Pioneers (7-7, 2-3 HAAC) scored three straight goals after falling behind early to the Eagles (9-5, 2-3 HAAC).

The Green and Black took a 1-0 advantage after Kayla Leeser scored her 10th goal of the season. Shawn Beard found Leeser in the box 1:18 into the match, and Leeser beat goalkeeper Becca Skillman on the play from nine yards out.

MidAmerica Nazarene responded with three straight first-half goals. Kaylyn Pfaff, Kara Quinn and Emmie Farrar all scored in a 23 minute span to give the Pioneers a 3-1 upper hand.

Kelsey Vanzant cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 55th minute on a putback following a Beard shot that hit off the crossbar. The goal was the fourth of the season for the Troy, Mo., native.

Vanzant almost tied the contest in the 83rd minute, but her shot from 15 yards out was saved by Skillman. The Eagles were unable to muster another shot on goal.

Skillman made seven saves in the match.

Goalkeeper Brittany Andert had one save in the first 45 minutes for the Eagles. Meredith Brick added four saves in the second half.

Central Methodist travels to Westminster College on Tuesday, October 23. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.