CMU Women Slip One to No. 23 in NAIA Poll

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist is ranked No. 23 in the fifth regular season edition of the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

The Eagles (17-3) received 74 points and fell one spot from last week after defeating Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and losing at Baker (Kan.). The Green and Black have spent time in the Top 25 for four straight polls since Dec. 11, 2012.

The Eagles are 2-1 against teams in this week's Top 25, having defeated No. 10 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and No. 20 William Woods (Mo.) but losing to No. 16 Benedictine (Kan.)

Central Methodist hosts Evangel (Mo.) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Ten of the 11 Division I women's basketball conferences and unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25.

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and unaffiliated group. The sixth regular-season Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll will be announced on Jan. 29.