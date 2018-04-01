CMU Women Upset by Evangel

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- Central Methodist University was upset at Evangel University 63-57 in women's basketball action in the Ashcroft Center. The loss was the first for the Eagles this season and snapped an eight-game winning streak as both teams opened Heart of America Athletic Conference play on Thursday.

The Crusaders' (2-4, 1-0 HAAC) Sierra McSpadden led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting and was 5-of-6 from behind the arc. Emily Akins added 13 points.

Britney Joseph posted a team-high 14 points for the Eagles (8-1, 0-1 HAAC). Jasmine Poteete and Taylor Cornelison recorded nine points apiece. Cornelison also had a game-high seven rebounds. Towanda Sutton finished with six points.

Central Methodist won the rebounding battle, 32-29, and held an 11-8 edge on the offensive glass.

Evangel shot 18-of-42 (42.9-percent) from the field and 6-of-16 from behind the arc. The Eagles were 20-of-50 (40-percent) from the floor but made only three treys.

The difference in the game was at the foul line, where the Crusaders hit 21-of-30. Central Methodist shot only 21 free throws, hitting 14 of them.

Central Methodist takes on Peru State College on Saturday. Tipoff inside Puckett Field House is set for 2 p.m. CT.