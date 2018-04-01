Co-Workers Win Jackpot

The numbers 3-5-10-15-25-44 are just numbers to anyone but Don Kolb and Monica Rackers. For the two of them, those numbers changed their lives.

"Oh gosh, I was jumping up and down. Don't tell anybody though. I was like, yeah right," Rackers, who won the lottery along with her co-worker Kolb.

The two have been pooling $10 a week for more than a decade.

"You can't win if you don't play."

And today they hit the jackpot, the $2.6 million Missouri Jackpot. With the money, Rackers plans on building a log home. Kolb is letting his family decide.

"My wife and kids haven't told me yet," he explained.

But it wasn't just a great day for the two winners. At the BP gas station where the ticket was sold business was booming. It was the first Missouri Lottery Jackpot ticket to be sold in Jefferson City.

"People been coming in asking questions about if it's really true that someone had bought the ticket there, so yeah, my sales this morning were really outrageous," said BP manager Dana Blain.

And Blain hopes sales will continue to boom while Kolb and Rackers said they'll continue to play.

"Yeah, I've got Saturday's tickets."

During the news conference, Kolb's phone rang. His ring tone was none other than the country music duo, Big and Rich.

Reported by: Alyson Bradshaw