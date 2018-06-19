Coach Donates $10,000 to Boys and Girls Club

COLUMBIA - The Boys and Girls Club of Columiba announced Tuesday that University of Missouri Men's Basketball Coach Frank Haith donated $10,000 to the organization. The money Haith donated will go toward operation funds and a new youth center that is slated to open Sept. 4. Haith also agreed to be the local spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia with University of Missouri Women's Basketball Coach Robin Pingeton.

"We are looking forward to this continued partnership with Coach Haith, Coach Pingeton and MU Athletics," said Boys and Girls Club of Columbia Executive Director Valorie Livingston, in a press release.

The Boys and Girls Club is an after school youth development agency that is open 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.