Coaches Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity

Tight Ends Coach Bruce Walker used his house-building experience to volunteer. "I built about four houses that my dad and I build and our family lived in when I was a kid," said Walker. "I finished my basement here in Columbia."

Habitat construction supervisor David Hahn says that volunteers are vital to the program. "The majority of our work is all performed by volunteers," he explained. "We can not have too many volunteers. We are always recruiting skilled individuals and non-skilled individuals."

According to Walker, some of the coaches were very non-skilled. "I think there's a lot of guys tied for the least skilled," he joked.

Former Mizzou Wide Receiver and now the Receiver Coach Andy Hill is one of the candidates. "I know Coach Eber had me up on the roof," said Hill. "I was trying to cut a straight board to cut some even lines on the roof and it wasn't too straight when i finished. I also got to put in a window which I hope does not leak."

Walker explains that parts of the day were "pretty interesting."

"We were attaching the rafters to the walls inside. We were monkeying around and banging that out," he said.

For the most part the coaches stuck with what they know best. Defensive Cornell Ford dropped the hammer, running back coach Brian Jones knows how to slice through, and Coach Pinkel gave some orders.

"I learned from them. Seeing how they guide their own athletes helps me guide my volunteers," said Hahn.

Walker helped teach a lesson in explaining, "it helps if you grab the hammer by the correct end. It's hard to pound that nail if you do it with the rubber end."

But the biggest lesson is how the coaches felt after doing something solely for someone else.

"I think it's a great way for us to reach out not only to the Columbia community but anybody that we can make their lives better in half a day... We sure tried," said Hill.

Walker agreed. "Just to take a moment to help people that are less fortunate I think it helps keep you grounded and put things in perspective for you."