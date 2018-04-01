Coal Company Gets New COO

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Peabody Energy has a new chief operating officer, as Eric Ford will join the company early next year after serving as chief of mining giant Anglo American's operations in Australia. Ford will oversee Peabody's global mining operations, as well as be responsible for safety, operations improvement, engineering, and the environment and geology. Ford is likely to have a role in Peabody's efforts to build a $2.5 billion, 1,600-megawatt plant near the southern Illinois community of Lively Grove in Washington County. Development of the Prairie State Energy Campus also will include a nearby coal mine that will supply fuel for the plant. St. Louis-based Peabody is one of the world's largest coal producers.