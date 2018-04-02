Coal Miner Killed in Eastern Ky., 2 More Injured

HARLAN, Ky. - Kentucky officials say a coal miner has been killed and two more injured in an underground eastern Kentucky mine.



The miners were working with a mining machine and became trapped when a wall apparently collapsed.



The collapse killed 56-year-old Lenny D. Gilliam of Appalachia, Va.



The Kentucky Office of Mine Safety and Licensing says the incident was reported around noon EDT Tuesday at the mine near Holmes Mill on Black Mountain in Harlan County. The injured workers were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not known.



The mine is operated by Lone Mountain Processing, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Arch Coal.



It was the second mining-related fatality in Kentucky this year.