Coal to Substitute Natural Gas Plant

2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - ConocoPhillips is teaming with the coal company Peabody Energy on plans to build a Midwest coal-to-substitute natural gas facility. A specific location hasn't been determined, but the plant would be developed at the mouth of a mine at a site where St. Louis-based Peabody has access to large reserves and existing infrastructure. ConocoPhillips says construction would begin in 2009 at the earliest. Preliminary estimates are that the additional mining and the facility combined would employ about 400 workers. ConocoPhillips says demand for natural gas and synthetic natural gas has grown rapidly in recent years. The company says its E-GAS technology coverts coal or petroleum coke into a clean synthesis gas.