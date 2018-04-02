Coal Waste Plan Raises Concerns in Labadie

LABADIE, Mo. (AP) - Ameren Corp.'s plan for a new coal waste dump in the eastern Missouri town of Labadie has residents on edge, and the fact that the landfill would lie in a floodway is raising even bigger concerns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that many residents of Labadie (LAB'-uh-dee) have fought for two years to stop the

landfill out of concern that toxins will leach into groundwater or wash into the river. Ameren already operates a power plant along the river and dumps coal ash into two ponds.

Those ponds are near capacity and Ameren wants to fill the river bottom with coal waste and surround it with a 20-foot-tall levee.

A Washington University expert says that levee would create more frequent and severe flooding in surrounding communities.

Ameren declined interview requests.

photo courtesy of Timitrius on Flickr Creative Commons.