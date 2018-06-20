Coalition Teaches Safety

The Safe Kids Coalition put together events to teach parents and kids about safety. The Missouri Water Patrol and other water safety experts emphasized the importance of water safety. According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional deaths among children in the U.S. Other experts taught parents about safety techniques related to car seats, bicycles and poisonous household chemicals.

"This is a great event to come out to actually, they have a little bit of everything and it's a great time," said parent Amy Ferrari.

Along with hosting safety events, Columbia Safe Kids Coalition members also conduct car seat safety checks.