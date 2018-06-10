Coast Guard says diesel fuel leak in Missouri River cleaned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Coast Guard says work to clean up 100 gallons of diesel fuel in the Missouri River is complete.

A towing vessel released the diesel fuel Monday after a fuel tank ruptured. A boom was placed around the vessel to contain the leaked fuel.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the fuel was successfully cleaned up Tuesday. About 3,000 gallons of an oily-water mixture were removed from the river.

The spill was not expected to damage the environment. The Coast Guard said an investigation into what caused the tank to rupture is continuing.