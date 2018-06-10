Coast Guard To Inspect Raft

James Burkart, Libby Hendon and Laura Mattingly had been floating on the raft since July 21, when they embarked on the journey from Missouri as part of an art project. Their goal was to go from Kansas City to New Orleans, but their trip was cut short about a month ago in Vicksburg, Mississippi, when they were ordered off the raft. The Coast Guard said it was unsuitable for navigating one of the most dangerous stretches of the Mississippi. Inspectors say the raft can't safely navigate the busy lower Mississippi, which is filled with massive barges. The group agreed late yesterday to install an outboard motor that would allow them to change course more quickly.