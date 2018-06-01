Coast Guard urges caution as part of river reopened at St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Recreational use of a stretch of the Mississippi River near St. Louis is being allowed again after a three-day ban because of dangerously high water.

The Coast Guard on Monday lifted the moratorium on recreational traffic that had been in place for several days from Granite City just north of St. Louis to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge south of the city.

The Coast Guard had called the shutdown necessary to ensure safety as the river's levels at St. Louis approached flood stage. But the river crested there on Friday.

But the Coast Guard still is pressing that users of the river remain cautious, given the large debris and swift currents in the river.