Coin honoring Twain will be boon for museums honoring him

HANNIBAL (AP) — The humorist and author who once said, "the lack of money is the root of all evil" is getting his face on two commemorative coins.

Starting early next year, the U.S. Mint will offer gold and silver coins honoring Mark Twain.

Each gold coin will carry a $35 surcharge, and each silver coin will have a $10 surcharge.

That surcharge money will be divided evenly among the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Connecticut; University of California, Berkeley, for a program to study and promote the legacy of Twain; Elmira College in New York; and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum in Hannibal, Missouri.

If the entire issue is sold, more than $1 million could be generated for each of the recipients.