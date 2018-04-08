Colbert Making Most of Second Chance at NFL Life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Keary Colbert is making the most of his second chance at life in the NFL.

The former second-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers has been out of the league the last two years, embarking on a second career as an assistant coach at Southern Cal.

But the itch to play never went away, and Colbert started working out in January with an eye toward a comeback. His agent taped his workouts, the video ended up in the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Colbert was brought into training camp in August.

The wide receiver was a longshot to make the roster, but survived every round of cuts, and now Colbert finds himself on an NFL roster once again.

Says Colbert: "I'm just thankful and grateful to be here."