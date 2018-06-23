Cold Air For Those In Need

"This whole month it really hurt us, [because] I didn't have the money to pay my rent," Bonnie Pauck, an air conditioning unit recipient, said.

Columbia Power and Light and the Central Missouri Community Action Group, is hoping to help cut down on customers costs, by swapping old air conditioners with new ones. The air conditioning units are so old that even when working properly, some of these take up to 50% more energy to work than the energy star units the city is giving out. And in hot summer weather, it is a burden for both the families and the city.

"Typically in the summer time, we get into the peak load situations, and by making our units more efficient, we can cut down on that peak load," Terry Freeman, of Columbia Water and Light, said.

The program is giving out a hundred new units to families below the poverty level.

"Hopefully, put more money back into their pockets so they can meet their basic needs," Adam Tipton, Boone County Resource Center, said.

But money is not the only issue.

"It can get really hot here, it can get really dangerous for individuals, especially younger children and the elderly and disabled people who can't get out of their homes and get to a cool spot," Tipton said.

The Central Missouri Community Action Center is also starting a program to help needy families pay the bills.