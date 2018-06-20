Cold War Workers Given Payments

The office of Senator Kit Bond says payments of up to $150,000 will be provided to sick employees who worked at the Mallinckrodt Chemical plant in St. Louis from 1949 to 1957. Survivors of the workers also will be eligible for the government-funded compensation. The plant's nuclear production facilities employed about 3500 people from 1942 to 1957 who were exposed to large doses of radiation. The first round of payments were approved in April. Those payments covered another group of employees who worked at Mallinckrodt from 1942 to 1948.