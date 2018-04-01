Cold Weather Brings Towing Companies Business

COLUMBIA - Calls for assistance flooded area towing companies Monday. Doug Perry Towing and multiple other towing service companies had a busy day helping mid-Missouri residents with their car troubles.



Doug Perry Towing employee Annie Perry said this time of year is busiest in their line of work. "We will be busy from here until, hopefully, until ofter the first of the year," Perry said. Tire trouble, jump starts and tows out of the snow are some of the all too common problems mid-Missouri citizens faced due to the cold weather. Multiple towing service companies in Columbia said they had busy days as well. I-70 Towing had 5 times as many calls by mid-day Monday than it normally does. Companies prepare for an equally, if not more, busy day on Thursday, as they anticipate similar weather.